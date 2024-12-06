Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $37,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Brookfield by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,698,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,564,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,507,000 after buying an additional 351,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,321,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after acquiring an additional 750,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $60.03 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

