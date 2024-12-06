Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,453,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,840,000 after acquiring an additional 673,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $12,632,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 294,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,872,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 236,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11,621.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 220,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

