Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Argus started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

