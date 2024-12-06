BTIG Research Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.77.

OKTA stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. Okta has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This trade represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 132.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 125.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

