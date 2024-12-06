Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.60, but opened at $115.16. Cabot shares last traded at $110.65, with a volume of 31,443 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,649,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,571.08. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

