Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$4,283,000.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total transaction of C$4,283,000.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$85.74 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$86.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.