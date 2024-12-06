Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$4,283,000.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total transaction of C$4,283,000.00.
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco stock opened at C$85.74 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$86.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
