Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.63 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Campbell Soup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
