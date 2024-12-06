Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $42.63 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.