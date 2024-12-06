Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$142.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.10.

Shares of NA opened at C$135.18 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$93.31 and a 1 year high of C$141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.64. The firm has a market cap of C$46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

