Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.00.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,815. The firm has a market cap of C$128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.22 and a one year high of C$87.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.22.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

