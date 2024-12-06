Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.38%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
