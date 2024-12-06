Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.17 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,188.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,397,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 2,205.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,215,000 after acquiring an additional 192,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $642.61 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $527.44 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.80.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

