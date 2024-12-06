Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.33 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,622,000 after acquiring an additional 176,183 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,272,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 117,722 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cameco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,634,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,540,000 after purchasing an additional 381,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $61.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

