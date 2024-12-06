Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.40 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.56.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $427.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $445.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

