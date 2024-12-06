Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.8% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 243,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 327,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 91,332 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,286,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,717,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

