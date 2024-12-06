Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,135 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $251.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $255.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.63.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

