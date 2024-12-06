Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Insider James William Kupiec Sells 4,000 Shares

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) insider James William Kupiec sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $15,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.86.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $11,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

