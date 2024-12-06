Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 267,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 369,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Castillo Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.34.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

