Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.76 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 323979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $163.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Celanese Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

