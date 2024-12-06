Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 191873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 59,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 35.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 66.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.