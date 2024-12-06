Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

