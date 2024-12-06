Centiva Capital LP Has $985,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $1,196,612.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $859,596.80. This represents a 58.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,739 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.56 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

