Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 253.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,729,881.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,454.34. This represents a 52.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

