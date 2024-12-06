Centiva Capital LP Sells 80,099 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,099 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,194,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,267,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,276,000 after buying an additional 642,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

