Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stake Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.