CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Leonard E. Post Sells 1,000 Shares

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CG Oncology Trading Up 3.1 %

CG Oncology stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 661,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,036. CG Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. Analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CG Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in CG Oncology by 50.5% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 811.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 386,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,912,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.