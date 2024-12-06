Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 365.50 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 366.50 ($4.67). 653,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 769,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.50 ($4.69).

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 362.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 379.76. The stock has a market cap of £981.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,304.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

