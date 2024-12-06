Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

