Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.54 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

