Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 496 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,629 shares of company stock valued at $914,400. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $254.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.82 and a 200 day moving average of $245.68. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.