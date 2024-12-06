Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 931 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

