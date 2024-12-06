Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 77.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 274,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,605,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTCH opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42.
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
