Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 77.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 274,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,605,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.