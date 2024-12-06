Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

NYSE CHWY opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $5,282,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

