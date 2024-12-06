CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.18. 18,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 27,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.
CHS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.