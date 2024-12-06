CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.
CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.
