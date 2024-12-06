Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of AR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.93 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after buying an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after acquiring an additional 411,549 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

