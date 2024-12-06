Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,993.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $92,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,045. The trade was a 44.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $489,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,991.04. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

