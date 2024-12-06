Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Sandra Balic Sells 148,110 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$1,645,724.27.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$8.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$919.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.