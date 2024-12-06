Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Cormac J. Twomey Sells 500 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $22,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,285.40. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth $1,255,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

