Contrasting Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Service Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.39%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.73%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.7%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -60.97% 15.18% 1.45% Service Properties Trust -12.87% -22.67% -3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Service Properties Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 1.67 -$34.79 million ($1.52) -1.74 Service Properties Trust $1.87 billion 0.24 -$32.78 million ($1.47) -1.86

Service Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Service Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

