Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 5.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Copart worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.