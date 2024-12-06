COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.24. 136,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 877,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,983,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,206 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Recommended Stories

