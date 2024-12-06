Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 126,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 51,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.

About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)

(Get Free Report)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.