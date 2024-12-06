Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. 126,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 51,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.
About Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V)
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
Further Reading
