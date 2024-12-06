Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Stephen O. Leclair Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Core & Main Stock Performance
Shares of CNM stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNM
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.