Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) CEO Stephen O. Leclair Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,113.12. This represents a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 542.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,760,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

