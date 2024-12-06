Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Margaret Newman Sells 15,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $650,237.25. The trade was a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Core & Main Stock Down 1.1 %
Core & Main stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Chinese Stocks to Watch as Asian Bond Market Signals Shift
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Rideshare Rivalry: Lyft Stock Shows Potential to Outperform Uber
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.