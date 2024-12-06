Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Margaret Newman Sells 15,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $650,237.25. The trade was a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Core & Main Stock Down 1.1 %

Core & Main stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

