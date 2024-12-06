Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Bradford A. Cowles Sells 50,000 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Core & Main Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.10.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
