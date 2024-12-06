Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for Lundin Gold FY2024 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Cormark has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$34.75 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market cap of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

