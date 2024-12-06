CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

