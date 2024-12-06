Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRGY. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRGY
Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
CRGY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 77.42%.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.