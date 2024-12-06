Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRGY. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,775,000 after buying an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after buying an additional 6,348,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,783,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,698,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CRGY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

