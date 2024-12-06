Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a PE ratio of -361.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5,077.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 57,021 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

