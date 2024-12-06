Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading 9.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Crown Capital Partners Stock Down 24.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.48.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

